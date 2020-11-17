State Police have identified two of the vehicles involved in the hit and run that killed a 57-year-old Baton Rouge woman on US Hwy 190 east of LA Hwy 415 last month.
Utilizing the physical evidence left at the scene and nearby video surveillance, Troopers identified two of the hit and run vehicles as a Chevrolet Malibu and a Honda Accord. Both vehicles are suspected to have damage on the front passenger side.
The Oct. 29 crash claimed the life of Theresa Matherne.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Matherne walked in the eastbound lanes of US Hwy 190 to render assistance to motorists involved in a previous crash. While Matherne was walking in the roadway, she was struck by multiple eastbound vehicles. After striking Matherne, the vehicles fled the crash scene.
Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicles and drivers. Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
