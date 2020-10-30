A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a crash on US Hwy 190 east of La. Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash took the life of 57-year-old Theresa Matherne of Baton Rouge.
State Police said Matherne walked in the eastbound lanes of US Hwy 190 to render assistance to motorists involved in a previous crash and was struck by multiple eastbound vehicles. After striking Matherne, these vehicles fled the crash scene.
Matherne sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Matherne for analysis.
Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicles and drivers. Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
