The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are requesting assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl reported missing from her residence on Shoemaker Road, in Tallulah, LA.
Emma Carter Ezell, is a 11-year-old white female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’06” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey/black leggings, possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Emma C. Ezell should immediately contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.