The Louisiana Department of Health reports 13 new deaths and an additional 562 cases of coronavirus across the state - changing the pace of the state’s downward new case count trend. Today’s total is the largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since May 30.
On Monday, LDH reported 284 new cases of coronavirus, the smallest single-day total in almost two weeks.
LDH reports a total of 43,612 cases of coronavirus across the state, with 33,904 people reported as recovered.
Case numbers have steadily risen in West Baton Rouge Parish over the past two weeks, now inching towards 200 with a total of 192 on Tuesday. Jefferson, Orleans and East Baton Rouge parishes remain the three parishes with the most confirmed cases.
