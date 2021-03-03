A steady drop in COVID cases and hospitalizations, coupled with widespread immunizations prompted Gov. John Bel Edward to relax restrictions to Phase 3 mitigation.
The executive order Edwards announced during a press conference Tuesday will take effect Wednesday, March 3. The order expires in 28 days.
His announcement came after a three-month span of Phase 2 restrictions that took effect in late November. Single-day case totals during the span between November and January reached record highs, while the total number of hospitalizations during that period hovered around the 2,000 mark.
The worst single-day surge occurred Jan. 8 when the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,372 new cases and 105 deaths. On the same day, COVID hospitalizations reached 2,060, including 220 patients on ventilators.
Edwards brought Louisiana back to Phase 2 on Nov. 24 when hospitalizations soared to 1,077.
During the last month, case totals have decreased to 1,000 or below, while hospitalizations have dipped below 700.
Edwards remains concerned about the UK variant, which could lead to another spike.
“We’re currently moving the right direction, as we have been for several weeks now.,” he said. “While we’re doing better and easing restrictions, no one should think we’re out of the woods, especially with the variant.”
He urged residents to take the vaccination as soon as they eligible to receive it.
Phase 3 rules include:
• Places of worship can open at full capacity, but social distancing remains strongly encouraged.
• Restaurants and most other businesses will be allowed to expand from 50 percent occupancy to 75 percent.
• Bars can open at 25 percent occupancy indoors in all parishes, or 50 percent if their parish has seen 5 percent of less percent positivity.
• Event centers will be able to host gatherings of 50 percent capacity of 250 people.
• Gyms will stay open at 50 percent rather than 75 percent occupancy. Live music will be allowed indoors if bars follow rules laid out by the state fire marshal.
• Indoor events will be limited to 250 people or 50 percent capacity, and outdoor events will be limited to 50 percent of capacity of event space.
• Live music will be allowed indoors, but spectators must remain at their seats.
The mask mandate will remain in effect.
New Vaccine
The roll-back on restrictions comes as the state also anticipates receiving the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the next allotment from the federal government. On Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a federal advisory panel within the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted unanimously to recommend the country’s third COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.
Louisiana expects its confirmed allotment of 37,900 doses of the one-shot, easier-to-use Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered sometime this week.
ACIP’s decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) action Saturday authorizing the vaccine for emergency use for people 18 and older. After rigorous trials and evaluation, the FDA has found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be safe and effective. It has been authorized for use, joining the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines.
“We are hopeful over the coming weeks and months that this third vaccine will help ease supply constraints and bring America and Louisiana one step closer to ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “This is a very good vaccine, and very exciting news. When it’s your turn, I urge you to take whatever vaccine you can get your hands on. Passing up the opportunity could literally cost you your life.”
Like the other COVID vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths — our most urgent, important goal. To date, Louisiana has lost 9,608 residents to COVID.
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is given in one dose. A single-dose vaccine could be especially beneficial for people who have difficulty taking time off work. It may also offer more protection faster than the other two vaccines, which require two shots three and four weeks apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.