Coronavirus postpones milestone moments for high school seniors
When one hears the word Coronavirus, the first thought is typically the effect it has on the elderly, as they are the group especially susceptible to complications from the virus. But there’s another group of seniors impacted, too—high school seniors.
Port Allen and Brusly High School are two of the nine public schools in West Baton Rouge Parish that closed their doors following a proclamation by Governor John Bel Edwards closing K-12 public schools statewide on March 13. The proclamation became effective Monday, March 16.
Like closures of restaurants and the cancellation of meetings and events, the closing of schools was seen to be another necessary precaution to limit students' and the community’s chances of being exposed to COVID-19.
Many students arrived on campus Friday, March 13 unaware that it could be their last day of school.
Shortly after Governor Edwards released his statement, extracurricular activities including spring sports and prom were canceled or postponed indefinitely. High school seniors around the parish have expressed sadness and disappointment knowing they may have to forfeit senior traditions that have been around for years.
They’ll miss the rites of passage they saw their predecessors experience like senior brunch and prom. Many seniors in the parish are struggling to realize, that they likely will not experience another high school event in their last few months of grade school.
“What I personally was looking forward to the most was getting to walk through my old elementary and middle school dressed in my cap and gown to see all of my former teachers,” Breanna Harding, 2020 PAHS Student of the Year, said. “This has been a school tradition for years, and I have always dreamt of this day where I could see the faces of so many proud people.”
Her senior year won’t end the way she planned, and life as many high schoolers know it has been put on hold.
While hearts are heavy and anxiety is high, students, teachers and administrators are stepping up to make the best of a tough situation and maintain a sense of normalcy.
Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson and Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine have continued their routine morning announcements, but with a Coronavirus-conscious twist. Both are filmed and can be viewed live on social media.
“The morning announcements are something we have chosen to do to keep things as normal as possible, as students are used to starting each day with words of encouragement,” Jackson said. “We hope that the morning announcements give everyone a little something to look forward to.”
Although there are mixed emotions among students regarding the future, everyone seems to have graduation on their mind. Students have worked for at least 12 years to walk across the stage, shake the hand of their teachers and receive their high school diploma. Now, they may just have to walk to their mailbox to get it. But Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson assures students it is not a question of if they will have a graduation ceremony, it’s when.
“My heart may be hurting but I am looking to the future with very high hopes,” Jonathan Veal, an Advocate for Education at Brusly High School said, “I believe that I will walk across the stage and make my grandfather proud.”
While missing opportunities to make lasting memories with classmates is difficult, everyone recognizes that it is not just high school seniors struggling at this time.
“I feel for them because right now there is just so much uncertainty, but that goes for everyone,” BHS Principal Lemoine said.
Precautionary measures against COVID-19 are also putting parents in a bind. Many Port Allen High School students are now at home taking care of their younger siblings because their parents still have to work, Jackson said.
Students of all ages have transitioned to “home learning” to get rid of the need for makeup days. Teachers, administrators, and volunteers set up school work and meal drive-thrus at elementary, middle and high schools across the parish. Teachers now post assignments online and lean on parents to help continue their child’s education.
"I feel like the last few months of senior year are the most crucial for students,” PAHS student Breanna Harding said. ”All of the things that you hear people reminisce about when it comes to high school, we are currently being robbed of.”
For a four-year PAHS Baseball Team Leader, Peyton Olinde, canceling school hit close to his heart.
“If I knew March 13th would have been the last day, I would wear that number five jersey with ‘Pels’ written across the front, I wouldn’t have changed a single thing,” he said. “That's because I know I left everything I had on that field with the people I love.”
The school principals offered these final words of advice and comfort:
“Life is a roller coaster of ups and downs,” BHS Principal Lemoine said. “When you get together for your high school reunions, after the past events, you will always have plenty to talk about.”
“Hang tight, be the leaders that God created you to be and that we know that you are,” PAHS Principal Jackson said.
