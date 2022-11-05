Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) recently hosted a delegation from the Province of New Brunswick, Canada including Minister of Tourism Tammy Scott-Wallace at Capitol Park Museum for the signing of a cultural memorandum of understanding between the two governmental agencies.
The agreement combines shared cultural, artistic, and heritage ties between the regions and establishes a Louisiana-New Brunswick Cultural Initiative.
“In 2019, I visited New Brunswick for the Acadian World Congress. After experiencing a culture and art scene much like ours in Louisiana, it was easy to recognize the value that artists, cultural businesses, and the uniqueness of communities have on the economic growth in both our state and New Brunswick. By strengthening our cultural connections we can create opportunities for further economic growth between our two regions,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
“We have shared many historical, cultural, and economic ties for a very long time,” said Province of New Brunswick Tourism, Heritage, and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace. “This agreement will strengthen our relationship while benefiting the many talented artists and craftspeople in our communities.”
Throughout Louisiana and New Brunswick are a wide range of art and cultural galleries, museums, historic places, and performance venues. Additionally, both regions feel this collaboration will result in in expanded cultural markets, increased opportunities for artists and businesses, and enrich cultural resources.
Under the terms of the cultural agreement, Louisiana and New Brunswick will dedicate resources to undertake the following tasks:
• Make an inventory of the cultural, artistic and heritage links between Louisiana and New Brunswick;
• Identify differences and similarities between economic activities and partners in the creative field in New Brunswick and Louisiana in order to spread successful initiatives;
• Explore best practices that could foster partnerships between New Brunswick and Louisianan heritage sites and museums;
• Examine any modality intended to facilitate cross-border activities for artists, performers, institutions and businesses in the creative field;
• Look into the professional development needs in heritage and culture activities in both jurisdictions with educational institutions.
The tasks will be completed in two phases. Phase One will identify common principles that will guide the efforts to determine priorities and opportunities between Louisiana and New Brunswick. Reports will be delivered to both governments no later than June 30, 2023. Phase two will detail the status of identified priorities and opportunities and determine a timeline for future work. A phase two report will be delivered to both governments no later than June 30, 2024.
