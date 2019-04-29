Students, residents and local leaders hit the streets for a community clean-up on Saturday morning.
Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful and the Port Allen Neighborhood Watch hosted the Community Clean-up in Port Allen on Avenues A through D.
Crews of Port Allen High School students, Port Allen City officials, members of the Stone Square Lodge No. 8 and residents picked up litter and debris along the avenues to 14th Street.
