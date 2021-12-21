An economic impact study released by Baton Rouge Community College reveals the college has a $300 million impact, or supports 4,520 jobs, annually in the greater Baton Rouge area. The study also found high returns on investment in BRCC, highlighting its value beyond a traditional educational institution as a regional workforce-development and economic powerhouse.
For every dollar they invest in BRCC, students gain $5.30 in future earnings, according to the study based on 2018-2019 fiscal year data. Taxpayers, meanwhile, gain $5.60 over the course of students’ working lives for every public dollar invested in BRCC.
“These findings solidify what we already know to be true: Baton Rouge Community College is an essential asset to our community in terms of educational success, workforce development and economic growth,” Chancellor Willie Smith said. “BRCC offers affordable, high-quality programs that yield dividends for our students, who go on to fill well-paying jobs for essential businesses in our area, representing a win-win for our economy and our graduates. We are incredibly proud to share the results of this study and continue to build on our economic impact going forward.”
The study also found that BRCC associate degree graduates earn an average of $11,400 more in annual income than people with a high school degree or equivalent.
BRCC’s $300 million annual economic impact is a result of $42.5 million in operational spending, $18 million in student spending and $237 million in added alumni income during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to the study conducted by Emsi, a labor market analytics firm.
“Baton Rouge Community College continues to positively impact the greater Baton Rouge area in multiple ways,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “In addition to providing students with the opportunity to upskill and reskill, BRCC is a vital contributor to our community’s trajectory of strategic growth, leading to a more prosperous economy and brighter future.”
“Our business community, as well as our entire region, is fortunate to have an asset like Baton Rouge Community College in our backyard—providing key skills and workforce training, leading to promising careers for the next generation of community leaders,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp. “The results of this study underscore the major impact BRCC has on our community and emphasize why supporting this institution must be a top priority, especially given the labor shortage and workforce needs we’re seeing today.”
