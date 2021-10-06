On Sunday, Oct. 3 the 26th Annual Sugar Fest took place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum under hot and sunny conditions. Hundreds of people walked the grounds to sample the goods of local vendors, organizations, artisans and the Sweet’s Booth.
Food on site included chicken dinners and other food vendors including Capitol Seafood and Andre’s Cracklins. Additionally, Three Roll Estate offered rum based drinks on site.
Four stages hosted music for the entirety of the event. Bands included: Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor, Ethos of Izba, Lil Ray Neal, Blues After School/ Rockin’ Mozart, Kenny Neal, Lagniappe Dulcimer Society, Kitchen Sessions, Dorothy Leblanc, Kent Louque & the Country Cajuns, Oasis Jazz Band, Cajun Roots & Les Danseurs de la Capitale, Storyville Stompers and the Cane Grinders.
Historical demonstrations were presented including blacksmithing.
Lines were long for chewing cane samples, which were prepared by turn crank machines and served to attendees. It was a relaxing day out drenched in Cajun culture under the shade of live oaks.
If you missed it this year, try one of the other outdoor live music events this fall : try bringing your own chair to the Museum’s Historical Happy Hour on October 15 from 6 to 8 P.M. or their Cajun French Music Association Jam October 17 from 3 to 5 P.M.
