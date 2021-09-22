A Proclamation was signed on Monday morning by Parish President Riley L. Berthelot Jr. acknowledging September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. At the same time setting aside the the day of September 30th 2021 to support and participate with West Baton Rouge Healthy Community Coalition in West Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Port Allen, Louisiana “A Suicide Awareness Walk and Run” Hosted By Jacks Running and Walking Club.
We invite everyone and anyone to participate in this special event. The Walk and Run participants can arrive at Jack’s Place between 5:30 pm - 5:45 pm.
The walk and run will start at 6:15 pm . Ribbons and Suicide Prevention Awareness information will be available. If you have lost a loved one to suicide, there will be a memory table to place 5X7 pictures of your loved ones.We are a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our communities, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those who lived the experience.
