A 40 minute drive North from Port Allen to St. Francisville is all it takes to reach one of Acadiana’s popular destinations: The Myrtles Plantation.
Today, it operates as a Bed and Breakfast and offers historical tours. It has been a home to several families since its original construction in 1796 and served as a hospital in the Civil War. In addition to its history and antebellum style, the house is said to be one of America’s most haunted places and was mentioned as one of the top 30 by Condé Nast Traveler in 2019.
I’ve been curious about this attraction for a while. Being new to the area, people always offer up local gems I should try and The Myrtles has been a frequent mention. The drive was easy for this Louisiana transplant and I made my arrival on a beautiful late spring day. As I pulled into the property speckled with crepe myrtles and old growth live oaks covered in Spanish moss, I was thankful for my job and my summer off.
A courtyard fountain trickled as I made my way to the general store to sign up for a guided tour. Tours happen every hour so I had some time to walk around the property, which was well maintained and easy to navigate. A central pond is a home to ducks and turtles and has a gazebo on a center island.
While waiting on the veranda for the tour to begin, other travelers rocked in wooden chairs and spoke softly above rhythmic creaking until a bell rang to round us up.
Tom Hough led our small group of about 15 through the Myrtles Plantation House in the late afternoon. Hough has worked on the grounds for less than a year, but has worked in tourism since the early 1990s. He has a background in Social Studies and History and worked in cultural resource management, mostly with archaeological surveys.
Hough said he’s “always enjoyed history…the ghost thing is new to me.”
“I’ve had six psychic experiences I’m positive about and two that I’m not. The two I feel somewhat confident they were ghosts,” Tom Hough said and throughout the tour mentioned the numerous reported guest experiences with the “permanent residents.”
The original owner David Bradford was part of the Whiskey Rebellion, and while wanted by George Washington, was later pardoned by John Adams. Thereafter Bradford moved his family from Pennsylvania to St. Francisville. The descendants of Bradford experienced an accidental tragedy when Chloe, a former house servant who is still rumored to haunt the property, tried desperately to undo a demotion from being the Woodruff’s nanny to a plantation kitchen hand. Hough tells the full story with detail and color, it shouldn’t be missed!
I got chills as Hough described reported sightings of ghosts and their tendencies, but was glad to hear the apparitions have never caused a guest injury.
The tour doesn’t only focus on the paranormal. Our guide was knowledgeable about the building materials and decorative elements within the historical home. Hough also included area history in connection with the slave trade and American Civil War.
If you aren’t scared by stories or if you’re intrigued by the possibility of a sighting, stay overnight. Options include the Judge Clarke Woodruff Suite, General David Bradford’s Suite, William Winter Room, John Leake Room, Ruffin Stirling Room and Fanny Williams Room— which are within the main house, Coco House, Garden Rooms or Cottages.
After the tour, you can dine on the property at Restaurant 1796. They are open for Brunch Sundays, serve Lunch Fridays and Satudays, and Dinner is available from 5pm-9pm Wednesday through Sunday. Lunch items include small plates like a Hearth Roasted Cornbread or large plates like the Thai Chicken Sandwich, Ribeye Sandwich, and salads. The dinner menu expands to delicacies like Rabbit Liver Mousse, General Tso Chicken and Waffle, Blackened Redfish or Oyster Florentine. Brunch dishes include Korean BBQ Short Ribs and Frittata. However, the menu changes seasonally.
Their tour pricing, overnight accommodations, and full menu are available online at myrtlesplantation.com
Have you had your own experience at The Myrtles? We’d love to hear from you!
Contact us at Westsidejournalnews@gmail.com.
