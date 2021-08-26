Even as a local, I recently enjoyed my recent swamp tour in Bayou Sorrel. I’ve done this kind of thing before, closer to New Orleans when I have family in town. However, I was happy to hear of a tour through an area so close to home. Since I am not a boat owner, I’ve never seen all West Baton Rouge has to offer.
When you mix extensive knowledge of the swamp, Louisiana plants and animals, history of native populations, and a proud Cajun ancestry, you get an excellent tour guide like Rodney Daigle. The owner has run Acadian Swamp Tours since 1999 and the Cajun Exhibit is located at 66270 Spur 75 in Bayou Sorrel, near Plaquemine, LA. Daigle offers tours to experience the Atchafalaya Spillway’s Grand River, bayous, and canals.
Our tour had 5 people on board including Daigle to lead us though the complex network of waterways in the Atchafalaya Basin. Daigle’s personality shown immediately, asking what we wanted to know so he could focus his knowledge to our interest. The trip lasted 1.5 hours.
He picked up a floating water hyacinth to show the root system. This invasive plant was brought by the Japanese to this area to accent gardens because of its vivid purple blooms, but reproduces rapidly. When Daigle’s covered boat sped up the heat was a non-issue, and the winding waterways offered views of flopping Asian carp, turtles, bald cypress borders and many Great Blue Herron.
The views offered a glimpse of the wild paired with the breeze from a cruising pace that melted stress away. We passed the opening of many sloughs dabbed with broken sunlight from the treetops, shining on cypress knees and muddy water. The motor hummed softly at full speed and slowly came to a buzz when we approached areas of interest. Then, the lapping water took over for rhythmic white noise before Daigle would point out the head of a ‘gator in the distance or the water lines on trees from flooding earlier this year.
The waters were teeming with life and Mr. Daigle was kind enough to show us an alligator nest, only the second he has seen in his years as a guide. Mama ‘gator protectively guarded her young from the muddy bank. While alligators are typically non-threatening to humans, they are protective of their eggs. She stared at us from her dugout until we backed away from the shoreline.
Daigle explained that only 17% of the hatchlings will survive to adulthood. Bass and Alligator Gar are responsible for some of the causalities in the wild, while male alligators have been known to eat the young as well. Temperature determines the sex of the newborns; warmer temperatures led to male babies while colder conditions yield females.
Louisiana has an estimated one million alligators in its population. However, no one on board besides Daigle had skinned one. “Alligators stink, as soon as you get one on the boat,” he went into the specifics of the cleaning process and said the fat on the tail smells especially awful.
It smells so terrible, in fact, Daigle told us the Native Americans from this region told the Acadians to use it as a natural mosquito repellent. They called it, “Mosquito wax” according to our guide.
Daigle continued speaking about the Acadian’s arrival to this area of which he is a descendant. Since German settlers arrived first, they claimed the east side of the Mississippi river and the Acadian’s then settled on the West side. “Acadians credit their survival to the Indians over here,” Daigle told us that they taught the Acadians how to survive in this swamp environment.
After the boat docked again, Daigle showed us the Cajun exhibit which boasts a collection of area wildlife in the form of stuffed specimens donated by local hunters. Also on display are photos of Camp Care Kids which is one free day of fun and a swamp tour for children with cancer and their siblings. Acadian Swamp Tours LLC has hosted this event in conjunction with Cancer Services since 2015. Daigle began this adventure with his wife and 7 volunteers and has grown to over 75 volunteers known as the A” Team. Also involved are police and fire departments from Iberville to West Baton Rouge Parish. Donations to Cancer Services can be made at www.cancerservices.org.
If you would like to enjoy a tour or check out Camp Care Kids, please visit www.acadianswamptours.com for more information.
