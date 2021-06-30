Tammany Trace spans from Covington to Slidell, Louisiana. This path has been on my “to see” list for years and I’m glad I made it there this weekend. The area was originally a line for Illinois Central Railroad. St. Tammany Parish government bought the land in 1992 and paved the 31 miles for recreational use. With little traffic heading out, the commute To Tammany Trace Trailhead in Covington took just over an hour from Port Allen.
No pets are allowed on the path, but walkers, joggers and cyclists use the long stretch for exercise. Currently, there are two places where road or trail maintenance is taking place. One section is at Highway 59, but the path is paved alongside where a new bike tunnel is under construction. The tunnel is due to be complete in the fall.
Construction for widening I-12 interrupts the Trace about eight miles from Covington but does not have an approved alternative route at this time between Lonesome Road and Koop Drive, as anyone attempting this would need to ride on a highway, which is not recommended. The I-12 project is set to be completed in June 2022. You can safely complete a trip from Covington to Koop Drive which is nearly eight miles one way or start in Slidell at Camp Salmen Nature Park and cruise to Lonesome Road for about a 20 mile trip one way.
My day started at Brooks’ Bike Shop in Covington. There was plenty of free street and lot parking nearby for anyone using the Trace. I found a spot about 500 feet from the store on Saturday morning. Brooks’ Bike shop has hourly and daily rentals available. The single speed cruisers are the most affordable and start at $10 an hour and you can rent them the whole day for $25. I chose the multi-speed bike which was $15 an hour or $35 all day. The shop provides locks with their rentals in case you want to secure it at a stop along the way.
You can make this day trip a free activity for the family by bringing your own bikes.
My initial intention was to cruise the whole path, but construction hindered this goal. Still, I found the ride to the closure and back was a good start. This makes my ride about 15 miles. It took approximately three hours.
I seldom ride bicycles, but the path was flat and well maintained. There wasn’t much pedestrian traffic aside from one large bike tour during the trip. More information about bike tours can be found on the Brooks’ Bike Shop website. I saw four different offerings including a brewery tour and historical tour.
With the heat, a major concern was difficulty and dehydration. However, I found the physical exertion to be agreeable. The speed of the bike gives you ample airflow and there was plenty of shade. The path crosses a few side streets and the route I took had two major road crossings, which were clearly marked with crosswalks.
The natural landscape of the path was beautiful. You forget for some stretches that you are in a developed area. There were views of quaint neighborhoods through the thick rows of bushes and trees. I even helped a small turtle out of the way on my route back to Covington. I crossed two bridges as well which offer views of creeks. People of all ages and experience levels were on the path.
The bike shop also has locations in Mandeville and Slidell. If you wanted to complete 31 miles after construction is complete and not double it for a return, you can drop the rental off at a second location and take a ride share back to the start.
I loved this day trip and plan to return to Tammany Trace again soon.
For more information and a Map of Tammany Trace visit www.tammanytrace.org
For more information on rentals go to www.brookesbikeshop.com
