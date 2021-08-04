The Bogue Chitto State Park at 17049 State Park Road in Franklinton, LA has hiking trails, camping, fishing and lots of rental options. Kayaks, tubes, and canoes can be rented for use on the Bogue Chitto River, while horses can be rented on land to explore the equestrian trails. If you turn right after the entrance booth, there is a disk golf course.
The park has one major trail that leads to a few off-shoots for beach access, camping and the park’s meeting room. I went for the first time in the early spring this year and will make this park a regular destination for weekend hikes. Give yourself 2-4 hours to complete the trail depending on your pace.
On a regular day, if you turn left after check-in, you can park just off the road at the Gorge Area and Gorge Run Trail head. If the park is busier, there is plenty of parking at the Day Use beach along the river, clearly marked with signs, and the trail has easy access there as well.
I really enjoy that this park’s long and well-established trail as it has over 200 feet in varying elevation and several changes in scenery. Swamps, beaches along the river, and forest with steep gorges are features you will see along the five-mile path in Franklinton. For some of the Gorge Run Trail, assigned to red tree markers, you’ll cross the access road that winds throughout the park. However, the length of the trail makes for lots of one-on-one time with nature. The mosquitos became more active as the morning matured, especially in areas with standing water; bug repellent is highly recommended.
Leashed dogs are allowed on the trail along with mountain bikes. Much of the route is shaded and can be enjoyed year-round. Many muddy parts make waterproof hiking boots a luxury, but the trail can be conquered in sneakers. Earlier in the summer, rains and high water in the river caused wash outs and flooding, but the Park’s kind employees at the entrance are communicative of trail impediments. When I went on Saturday this past weekend, the trail was passable at all points.
The park charges $3 per person in most circumstances. Free admission is granted to veterans, seniors (62 years and older), and children under 3 years old. The entrance station hours are 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Sunday through Thursday, but the hours extend to 10 P.M. Friday and Saturday nights. Campsites, cabins and RV sites are available throughout the park.
Reservations www.reservelaparks.com or call 877-226-7652
Horse Rental (private vendor) call 985-516-4975
Bogue State Park Office 985-839-5707
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.