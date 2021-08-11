New Orleans City Park is bursting with things to do, but near the top of the list is the exploration of its Botanical Garden. Since the 1936, these public gardens have attracted visitors and locals. The design was the undertaking of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) during the Great Depression. The current display is home to over 2,000 plant species and spans across ten acres.
The New Orleans Botanical Garden in City Park promotes education of plant knowledge and fosters an appreciation for plants. The green space is a calm retreat from the more active areas of the Crescent City. Within the park, there are Oak trees hundreds of years old, free to shade visitors unencumbered, while the similar trees in neighborhoods nearby often buckle sidewalks.
While this is a great summer day trip, the gardens are open year round. The park is composed of brick and gravel paths leading you to 11 themed gardens. One of the first buildings upon entry will be the Conservatory of the Two Sisters which houses specimens native to rainforests and prehistoric plants. Near the exit of the Conservatory is a Butterfly Walk where you can see adult specimens and caterpillars clinging to their favorite nectar yielding plants.
The original WPA Rose Garden is along the park’s northern boundary. Another notable contribution is the Yakumo Nihon Teien Japanese Garden planned by the Japanese Garden Society of New Orleans featuring oriental structures and native plants including bamboo. Yakumo refers to a Japanese writer, Lafcadio Hearn, who lived in New Orleans in the late 1800s. Yakumo became his Japanese surname assumed after his naturalization process there.
Visitors can purchase tickets to the Botanical Garden by entering through the Oscar J. Tolmas Visitor center at 5 Victory Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children under 3. Operating hours are as follows: Wednesday 10 A.M. to 8 P.M, Thursday to Sunday 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Restrooms are also within this building.
A Cafe Du Monde location within the park at 56 Dreyfous Drive is near enough to pair well to the garden visit. Foot travel from the Botanical Gardens would require crossing Victory Avenue, then traveling up Betty and Charles Turner Lane until it dead ends into Dreyfous Drive.
Other attractions’ tickets can be purchased within the visitor’s center as well including Storyland, the mini train, Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, or park events.
For more information about this attraction, visit www.neworleanscitypark.
