This week’s day trip took me to Clark Creek Trail in Woodville, Mississippi to check out their many waterfalls. It is a well established path maintained by Mississippi wildlife, fisheries and parks.
This is a scenic and rewarding summer day trip for those who can handle the heat or even enjoy it. If not, a lower humidity day or early morning start may help ease the exertion needed to complete the trail and enjoy the plunging waterfalls. The three mile footway leads to five different waterfalls, the highest measures over 30 feet in height. Unlike most trails in Louisiana, this exceptional gem just across the Mississippi state line offers over 400 feet of elevation change. The trek can be difficult in some places where the steep inclines are also a little slippery.
The biggest physical challenge was also what I found most visually impressive. The hilly and steep terrain with deep cuts through bluffs of red earth, along with the waterfall provides a reward after hard uphill climbs. I recommend hiking boots for increased traction and bring plenty of water.
While the trail can be strenuous, the path is well marked with arrows to the different waterfalls along the way. The first of the five marked waterfalls can be seen about 15 minutes into the journey.
Even while hiking in the steamy July weather, the mosquitos weren’t overwhelming without bug repellent—which was a relief. The whole path takes two to three hours to complete and I suffered only one bite. Access to some of the falls are possible using wooden stairs and many hikers chose to walk along the creek as well. Most of the time, trees shade you from the sun.
During the hike to see the falls, I saw three types of butterflies which I classified later to be a Monarch, an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, and maybe a Black Swallowtail.
A family of hikers that day told me they had just seen a rather large rattlesnake near the fifth waterfall. Most of the trees are magnolias, pine, beech, and various hardwoods. However, there are some rarer trees like the chinquapin oaks, umbrella trees, and southern sugar maples.
This park allows pets, but they must remain on a leash. Decent restrooms are also close to parking. It’s important to mention cell service cut out before arriving and took some time to return as I drove back. It’s recommended to keep printed directions or an offline note of roads to return home as limited signal would not allow for GPS tracking for return directions from the parking lot.
To arrive at the parking area, use the address 366 Fort Adams Pond Rd., Woodville, Mississippi. Use of the trail requires a good faith cash deposit of $2 per person over the age of 5 and is paid by slipping an envelope into the deposit box at the trailhead. While the area was closed for most of COVID, it reopened to the public on March 5, 2021.
