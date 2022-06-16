Weather is heating up fast. Cooling off in a natural environment is a draw for many locals.
The Louisiana River Adventures company offers tube, kayak and canoe rentals starting at 9 a.m. seven days a week. They rent equipment until 4 p.m. daily, but this last float is dependent on the length of the desired route. Get the family or a few friends together to make a memory.
Ragan Bonnette and his wife, Haley Bonnette took over the company eight years ago. “We made it a lot more family-friendly,” Mr. Bonnette said, “don’t get me wrong, people come out here, have a drink and have a good time.”
The husband and wife duo welcomed a new baby recently, Ms. Ella, who greeted our group with dad when we arrived last week.
Located at 12409 Camp Cir. Rd in Franklinton, this Washington Parish gem requires you to blaze a few dirt roads to arrive. However, it's worth the bumps and dust.
“It’s one of the best and cheapest things you can do for all day if you ask me,” Bonnette said, “If I go to New Orleans it costs $25 to park the truck for the day and that’s what we charge per tube.”
Louisiana River Adventures rents river floats to explore four and a half miles of the Bogue Chitto River. The day starts at check-in and then guests are bussed to the starting drop point. Here, tubes are available and an attendant helps you launch if needed. Life jackets are free and provided to any guest who needs one. This is also a great time to load up on sunscreen before beginning your day.
Any person over six years of age is welcome. The owner recalled a special guest from a few summers ago, “I actually had one guy that was in his nineties a few years ago,” at first, Bonnette was hesitant to allow him to go, but the man insisted with an authority age allows. “He had a great time. We had to help him up the ramp at the end of it, but other than that he had an awesome time.”
Guests can pick from two routes—a two-hour or four-hour excursion—which vary depending on stops. Several sandy beaches line the river bank along your trip for swimming and lunch. A local man stopping at the stream for a dip showed our group a rope swing hung from a sturdy tree near the end of the float and some elaborate tricks. If you are reading this Mr. Michael, you’re the man!
Pets are not allowed on the river, but beverage coolers are! In fact, Louisiana River Adventures rents tubes designed to hold coolers so your refreshments can float near you. Remember, glass and styrofoam containers are prohibited so your water, snacks, sodas and adult beverages should be in plastic or aluminum. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
The owners are serious about safety and their protocol sometimes shuts down the river for high water to avoid incidents. If you are planning the trip after heavy rain, call first.
For more information or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit louisianariveradventures.com.
