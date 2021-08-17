The Whitney Plantation Museum is a former operational sugar and rice plantation in Wallace, Louisiana which has been transformed into a solemn memorial and wealth of information about the enslaved people who once lived there.
Whitney Plantation is the only museum in Louisiana to focus on the enslaved perspective. A retired lawyer, John Cummings, privately funded the museum, including renovations, since he acquired the property in the 1990s until his retirement in 2019. After his retirement, the property officially became a 501.C3 nonprofit organization.
Joy Banner Ph. D., Director of Marketing at the Museum said, “Our mission is to educate visitors who come here, the public at large about the institution of slavery as it existed and was manifested on a plantation.”
Banner is a descendent of the enslaved people at Whitney Plantation and of other nearby plantations. She returned to her hometown five years ago to rejoin and help support the decedent community, mostly through development of businesses and tourism to offset over industrialization of the area.
The site is a popular destination. “Prior to the pandemic,” Dr. Banner reported, “we were receiving about 100,000 people per year.” Dr. Banner also mentioned author Clint Smith devoted an entire chapter to his tour of Whitney Plantation in his New York Times Best-selling book, “How the Word is Passed.” Whitney Plantation is still often featured in national and international magazines and platforms.
Dr. Banner commented on the specific narrative, “It is focused from the experience of the enslaved people, so we start from the Transatlantic Slave Trade— we even discuss African culture, particularly West African culture and how that led to the development, not only of Louisiana, but the various colonies in the United States.”
The tour begins within the welcome center where a gallery is accessed through a doorway, painted to recreate of the narrow opening called “the point of no return” through which enslaved people boarded ships to the Americas from the African Coast.
Dr. Banner explained the other foci on the tour, “Then, we talk about the domestic slave trade and throughout all of that, we talk about the labor—the forced labor, the punishment, the brutality, the slavery system, but we also talk about resistance and the experience of what it was like for an enslaved person on a sugar cane plantation in Louisiana.”
Cabins that served as slave’s quarters are open for visitors to examine. One and two room areas were shared by entire families. The enslaved people worked from “no see to no see” or before dawn to after dusk. The post-Civil War jail was transported to Whitney provide a glimpse into other forced labor. Jails similar to this one were used to house unjustly convicted men who were made to work on roads and other infrastructure projects against their will.
Perhaps the most moving, if you can choose only select parts of this experience, were the Allées Gwendolyn Mildo Hall and Memorial to the German Coast Uprising.
Allées Gwendolyn Mildo Hall compiled 15 years of research into a genealogy of enslaved people of Louisiana and her work is represented by memorial walls listing all the names from her work. The names, mostly European and largely without surnames, are displayed in marble at Whitney, refusing to be hushed by the history of which they are a part. Also, the outside sculpture dedicated to the German Coast Uprising recreates the gruesome end and honors those who were brave enough to fight in resistance.
As I left the Plantation, I was thankful for that ability to exit, when so many others were not granted it. The gift store offers numerous well-written books on the topic of Slavery and the Black experience, like Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness”, children’s books like Jacqueline Woodson’s “The Other Side,” and books on the culture of Louisiana: both modern and historical. It was a heavy and rich experience and I can’t recommend the trip enough. The surrounding area is rural and offers few choices for refreshments, but a small cafe is nearby. Dr. Joy Banner and her twin sister opened Fee-Fo-Lay Cafe at 5593 Alexis Ct, Vacherie, LA 70090. Look for a Pink Creole Cottage on your way in or out to try their coffees, teas or pastries.
For full menu visit: www.feefolaycafe.com
For more information about the Whitney Plantation visit: www.whitneyplantation.org
