New Orleans has many museums but in 2000 it welcomed the D-Day Museum that ultimately became the National World War II Museum. This expansive collection of WW II paraphernalia and information transports the visitor to wartimes from the 4-D film, Beyond All Boundaries, and through every inch of the six-acre campus. The museum is open every day (except for major holidays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission for adults is $36.50, school aged children’s admission is $25 and admission for kids under 5 is $7. Senior admission is $32.50 and the military discounted admission for service members and their spouses is $25. World War II veterans are welcomed for free.
My hesitation to visit had been because of urgings that the museum cannot be explored in one day. While I only used one day to explore, it felt rushed. I would highly recommend adding the second day pass for an additional $7.
The 19,000 square feet of exhibits bring each detail of the war to life. The 48-minute film, Beyond All Boundaries, can only be viewed on campus and was a great overview of the rising tensions that led to the war and the efforts of allied and axis forces. The World’s largest war to date also still ranks as the deadliest in history. Prior to WWII, the U.S. Military was not the superpower it is today, but U.S. citizens enlisted after the attack from the Japanese on Pearl Harbor and Germany’s declaration of War on the United States.
Building No. 3 houses the Road to Berlin on its first floor and the Road to Tokyo on the second floor. Each of these exhibits are organized chronologically through the efforts against axis forces and rooms are themed to match the setting of events depicted on placards, maps, video footage clips, and theater galleries. This was my favorite building as the information available is overwhelming and creatively displayed.
For instance, the Battle of Midway highlighted along the Road to Tokyo had maps showing the position of vessels directly next to a small theater room telling the full story of the attack. A few feet away from the map, a large screen looped footage of the skilled plane landings onto Naval aircraft carriers, which were used by both Axis and Allied forces during the war. Display cases along the walls nearby show uniforms from both Japanese and American pilots to immerse you into the conflict.
In building one, another favorite section was the replica of a home in the United States from the 1940s. After passing a news stand with historical papers and magazines from war time, you enter the kitchen and living room which included common items of the period like ration coupons, groceries, vintage cookware, cleaning products, and cookbooks.
The museum’s construction of a $400 million expansion is currently under way. The new areas will focus on the war’s ending and life directly after World War II.
