A man was shot in Port Allen, Sunday, October 3, 2021 multiple times. According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Young, 36 years old, was shot on Rev. Manuel Drive and later died in the hospital.
There are not any more details available currently.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the sheriff office at (225) 382- 5200.
