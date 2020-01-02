A public tour of the new Caneview K-8 school near Erwinville Jan. 2 will mark the West Baton Rouge school system’s launch of 2020 and a landmark in the School Board’s $90 million construction project it began in 2017.
The school has already been seen by its future students, who will begin attending Caneview when the holiday break ends on Jan. 7, but the tour Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., will be the public’s first opportunity to see the huge new school.
The construction and renovation projects involve all of the parish’s schools and is financed with a 10.75 mill property tax approved in 2016. Superintendent Wes Watts said the ambitious building improvements are well over halfway complete now.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to complete our construction projects in 2020,” he said, adding he is confident the goal is realistic.
More importantly, Watts said he believes academics will continue to improve in the new calendar year.
“I would also like to see continued growth in our school system in terms of their academics and moral character,” he said.
The positive progression in the West Baton Rouge school system was a major factor in Watts’ decision to seek the superintendent’s position.
He said the improvement began before he was hired and has continued in his five-year tenure.
“I’ve been able to continue a pattern of growth,” he said. “It’s a good system and hopefully it will continue to grow.”
“This is a really good school system and that’s one of the reasons I came here,” Watts said. “It was very solid when I got here. It’s a great place to work with great people.”
“This year we saw our overall district performance score go up 5.3 points,” he said, but said continuing to improve that score is challenging.
“The struggle is that the system the state uses to score school systems changes constantly so that makes it tough,” Watts said, but he has been impressed with the improvement he’s seen not only in the system itself but in the individual schools.
“In 2015, we had four schools that had a D grade and we have none with a grade that low and we haven’t for four years in a row now,” he said.
“Over that same period, Port Allen High School went from a D to a B, so I think we’re seeing significant growth there,” Watts said of the school that’s improved the most over the past few years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.