Last Monday, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is required to ask the Port Allen Thermaldyne facility for a list of pollutants it plans to release into the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway before it can issue a water permit following a 2018 lawsuit by the Louisiana Environmental Action Network (LEAN).
Thermaldyne recycles oil from tank bottoms using a plant design that separates oil-bearing materials into treated water, reclaimable oil and recyclable solids. In its application for a water permit to discharge the facility’s treated wastewater, it did not name any pollutants, and DEQ did not ask for them.
Last year, Judge William Morvant ruled in favor of LEAN and ordered DEQ to walk back Thermaldyne’s water permit because the application did not include a list of pollutants and public notice of the decision was vague. In January, a three-judge panel of the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal upheld Morvant’s ruling.
DEQ appealed the decision, bringing it to the Supreme Court where all but two justices - Judge Scott Jackson Crichton and Judge William J. Crain, who both dissented.
DEQ’s regulations (LAC 33:IX.2501) prohibit the state agency from processing incomplete permit applications, or applications that do not list the “estimated daily maximum, daily average and source of information for each outfall” of pollutants. They also require DEQ to “submit written notification to the applicant that lists the...additional information needed for application processing,” or ask for the incomplete portions of the application.
It isn’t clear whether Thermaldyne will opt to list the pollutants and resubmit the application or continue to haul its wastewater off-site for disposal. Thermaldyne Chief Operating Officer Scott Miller said the facility is “currently reviewing its permitting options related to the discharge of process wastewater.”
The company’s Texas competitor TD*X Associates LP, which has also filed lawsuits against Thermaldyne, told DEQ via written comments in 2018 that the plant would make “acutely and chronically toxic wastewater, containing significant levels of pollutants.”
“From day one we’ve been deeply concerned about this facility and that it’s taking advantage of loopholes,” Marylee Orr, Executive Director of LEAN said.
The company’s permit request, made in 2017, sought to exempt the facility from having to identify the contents of its wastewater because the new plant was a “proposed facility.”
Orr and LEAN attorney Clay Garside say the ruling on the water permit is a small victory in the organization’s larger battle against the recycling plant.
LEAN is also separately challenging Thermaldyne’s air permit and a feedstock variance to federal hazardous waste rules, which DEQ has already granted.
LEAN held a “people’s forum” last year following a packed West Baton Rouge Parish Council meeting to provide public comment on the variance.
Shortly after the meeting, Rep. Edmond Jordan criticized DEQ for failing to provide adequate space for the number of residents in attendance. It was a pleasant surprise to see the number of concerned residents show up, but disappointing to see many of them huddled around a television screen in the lobby to hear the meeting, if they hadn’t already left, Jordan told DEQ officials.
Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot, former Parish Council Member Bary Hugghins and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Baton Rouge Area Chamber Russell Richardson were among the few who expressed support for the variance at the meeting in September 2018.
Miller, Thernaldyne COO, said lawsuits filed by LEAN and TD*X Associates LP, “have not materially impacted the facility’s operations” which is “currently operating in compliance with all authorizations issued by LDEQ.”
