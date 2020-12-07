Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Jonathan Ambeau, 23 of Baton Rouge, on Monday Dec. 7, 2020, for attempted first degree robbery in the Walmart parking lot in Port Allen on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Ambeau was identified thanks to media outlets airing surveillance images.
Ambeau approached a female sitting in her car and demanded that she give him everything. The victim said she would defend and protect herself, at which point Ambeau fled in a silver sedan.
In an interview, Ambeau admitted to approaching the female but alleges he was not armed and the incident was a prank he filmed to post on social media.
Ambeau has a criminal history for a similar offenses, authorities said.
No bond has been set.
