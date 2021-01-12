West Baton Rouge begins 2021 with a new District Attorney, new councilmembers in Port Allen, Brusly and Addis and a new Chief of Police for the Port Allen Police Department. 

Port Allen officials were the first to be sworn in during a special ceremony held before the Wednesday, January 2 Port Allen City Council Committee meetings. Mayor Richard Lee, III, Councilman Hugh Riviere (Dist. 2), Councilman Garry Hubble (Dist. 3) and Councilman Brandon Brown (Dist. 4) renewed their oaths with District Attorney Tony Clayton. Clayton also swore in new councilmembers Charlene Gordon (Dist. 1), Clerice “Clo” Lacy (At-Large) and new Police Chief Corey Hicks. Watch the full Port Allen swearing in ceremony here:

Addis Town Council 2021

From left to right: Addis Town Councilman Kevin LeBlanc, Councilwoman Rhonda Kelley, (back) Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Rusty Parrish, Mayor David Toups, (back) Chief of Police Rickey Anderson, Councilwoman Bliss Bernard Kelley and Councilman Ray LeJeune, Sr. 

Addis welcomed two new Town Council members - Bliss Bernard Kelley and Ray LeJeune, Sr., who will serve alongside Mayor Pro-Tem Rusty Parrish, Kevin LeBlanc and Rhonda Kelley. Judge Elizabeth Engolio swore in the councilmembers, Mayor David Toups and Police Chief Ricky Anderson during a ceremony held before the first Town Council meeting of 2021 on Wednesday, January 6. 

Brusly Council.jpg

From left to right: Councilman Blake Tassin, Councilman Don Neisler, Mayor Scot Rhodes, Mayor Pro-Tem and Councilwoman Joanne Bourgeois, Councilman Shane Andre and Councilman Rusty Daigle. 

The Brusly Town Council swore in Mayor Scot Rhodes, Police Chief Jonathan LeFeaux and the councilmembers in a ceremony held before the Monday, January 14 City Council Committee meetings. The Brusly Town Council welcomes one new councilman, Blake Tassin. Joanne Bourgeois will once again serve as Mayor Pro-Tem alongside councilmembers Don Niesler, Shane Andre and Rusty Daigle.

