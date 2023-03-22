A nonprofit agency fulfilled a major goal two years ago to help provide affordable housing to qualified residents, and now they are taking that aspiration to another level.
A ceremony New Horizons Community Development Corp. hosted last week celebrated the start of Phase 2 for Wesley Place, at the corner of Iron Farm Road and Baytown Street in Dupont Annex Subdivision.
Local officials joined with members of New Horizons to celebrate the start of the next phase, which came less than two years after the dedication of Phase 1.
Wesley Place currently consists of two duplexes that provide lower-income families with an affordable home with modern amenities.
The late Rev. Lee T. Wesley, a longtime pastor of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, led the formation of the New Horizons Community Development Corp., which was organized in 2002 to provide affordable housing for residents of the Iron Farm Road area. Wesley died in 2021.
“Rev. Lee Wesley is smiling down on us today,” Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. said. “I’d like to commend everyone with New Horizons for working to make Plaquemine a better place … it’s a blessing to our community and I look forward to continuing our work with New Horizons to make Plaquemine a better place.”
Former Plaquemine Selectman Torris Armstead, who now serves as president of New Horizons, worked has worked for years with fellow board member Linda Johnson and others to get the wheels turning on the development.
“We’re trying to improve a community,” he said. “If we can get more help, we can continue down that road.”
New Horizons worked with help from Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp., a Baton Rouge consultant group. Plymouth Rock Baptist Church donated land for the project. Plaquemine Bank provided financing for the project.
“We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to achieve the American dream – and that’s home ownership,” said Steve Panepinto, who serves as Chairman of the Board, President and C.E.O of the local bank. “We all here to work together.”
Board member Cheryl Piper, who moved from Seymourville to Osage Street (now Captain T.T. Harris Street) said Wesley Place represents the real meaning of upward mobility.
“As a young woman, my idea of moving on up was a deluxe apartment in the sky,” she said. “We can now visualize our blighted properties on Allen Street. W.W. Harleaux, Harmasson and T.T. Harris streets were restored and rebuilt.
“It can happen,” she said. “We can really leave this are a better place than we found it, and all it takes is people willing to work, pray and make it happen.”
Board member Linda Johnson, meanwhile, said the dedication of the committee helped bring the project to fruition and continue its growth.
“When you can’t see anything, it’s hard to get people to continue to work with you,” she said. “I can’t tell you all the issues we faced from 2018 until we put people in those first houses in 2021. “When we started, no bank would loan us money back then because we didn’t have a track record, but now they know we can do something,” Johnson said. “This is the kind of organization I’m extremely proud of, and I’m proud of it because the people have stuck with it.
“It’s hard to keep a vision when you don’t see anything tangible that you can put your hands on,” she said.
The group needs an element perhaps more important than money, she said.
“We need younger people working with us,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing in it for you except to be out here and see this progress, but it is something in it when you can see what we did on Baytown and Iron Farm Road.”
Others in attendance included Sheriff Brett Stassi, Plaquemine Assistant Police Chief Stephen Engolio, District 1 Selectman Lin Rivet, District 2 Selectman Michael Carlin and District 6 Selectwoman Natasha Johnson.
Additional board members in attendance included Clotis Johnson, Linda Harleaux, Rubetta “Pepper” Davis and Eunice Trent. Also in attendance was Fred Banks, who serves as executive director of the Denham Springs Housing Authority.
Each 1,375-square-foot unit consists of three bedrooms and two baths, along with a living room, dining area and spacious kitchen that includes a stove and microwave. It also includes a walk-in laundry room, large bedroom closets and porch areas in the front and back of the units.
The units also include real wood cabinets, wood tile flooring, ceiling fans and recessed lighting.
The program also includes weatherization grants for other homes in the neighborhood. The weatherization grants allow for energy-efficient upgrades to the homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.