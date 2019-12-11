A tanker truck driven on the Interstate 10 exit to Plaquemine and the Port of Greater Baton Rouge closed the highway beginning last Monday evening for much longer than authorities thought.
Police Chief Esdron Brown of Port Allen said the driver, Brandon Mitchell, 30, an employee of Haul of Fame Transport, was driving with a suspended license at the time.
While attempting to exit the bridge at the Plaquemine/Port Allen ramp, Mitchell spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline, which was expected to close the exit for a several hours.
It turned out to be a much longer closure.
“The delay was much longer—about 24 hours longer,” said Robert Marionneaux, spokesman for the port.
The spill closed two of the port’s four entrances but it did not close it or stop other big trucks from getting to it to make deliveries or pickups, he continued.
“It was a challenge, but we managed to get through it,” Marionneaux said.
Crews worked through the night and continued to clean up the spill, creating problems for the 18-wheelers headed to the port.
“For those drivers who are handling 18-wheelers, it was a challenge, but it could be much worse,” Marionneaux said.
Mitchell apparently ran his truck onto the guardrail of the ramp leading to the I-10 bridge over the Mississippi River around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Brown said.
The driver reportedly entered the ramp off toward South La. 1 when the truck rocked over while going over the curved road, nearly slipping over the edge.
Authorities said speed was likely the major factor in the accident.
Mitchell was ticketed by officers for careless operation and driving with a suspended license, Brown said, adding he was not injured in the incident.
The truck leaked thousands of gallons of gasoline onto the highway, through culverts and to the ground below, which will required the removal of much of the gas-soaked soil so it could be replaced.
Crews moved the truck off the ramp, which was not seriously damaged, and reopened the exit ramp early Tuesday morning, but access to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge was restricted for hours more.
A truck tipped on the ramp the last time about 10 years ago when a commercial truck tipped over and burst into flames, requiring the ramp to be rebuilt.
The repair took months in an area already heavily congested with traffic and created massive problems until the repairs were completed.
