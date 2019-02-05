Tasty Cream Donuts starts each day at 2 a.m. to keep up with the demand of Addis' hungry morning crowd. Twenty-four-year-old Kimyong Bun, co-owner of the new Tasty Cream Donuts, works alongside his sister, Angela Sok, and brother-in-law, Huy Sok.
By closing time, the three make about 500 donuts together, Bun said.
Tasty Cream sells donuts, kolaches, croissants, biscuits, burritos, and king cakes. Boudin kolaches, a delicacy unique to Southern Louisiana donut shops, are a customer favorite, Bun said.
Prior to opening the shop in January, Bun worked as a donut baker in Iberville parish with his uncle for about two years. The Brusly resident recognized the need for donuts in Addis he knew he could fulfill.
After the shop’s grand opening on Jan. 15th, Bun said customers told him the donut shop was long overdue and highly anticipated. On opening day, at least 100 customers showed up to test out the menu, Bun said.
“There are donut shops in Port Allen, but in Addis there are none,” Bun said. “We tried to find the best location to have donuts.”
There are many Tasty Cream Donut shops, for example, the one in New Roads, though they are not under the same ownership.
Upon opening, Bun vowed to “have the best breakfast food” for the customers of Addis, he said. By the looks of the line on the weekends, Bun is fulfilling his promise.
