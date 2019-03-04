The Church Academy of Addis will become West Baton Rouge’s first private Pre-K3 through 12th-grade school at the start of the 2019-2020 school year following the closing of The Church Academy Baton Rouge campus.
The Church Academy Baton Rouge served as a satellite campus for the approximately 50 high school students attending TCA. While the names are similar, TCA is not affiliated with The Church International, the parent organization of The Church Academy.
TCA planned to move ninth-grade students to the Addis campus for the 2019-20 school year when it opened two years ago. The board decided to serve all students at the Addis campus during an emergency meeting following The Church Academy Baton Rouge’s announcement.
In its first year, TCA’s enrollment more than doubled. Due to continued growth and increased interest from across the river, TCA is eyeing the property across LA 1 from the current campus. If purchased, that property would be used for the high school campus, Pastor Tom Shepherd said.
Two classroom buildings will be added to the campus for the upcoming school year, but plans to expand across the highway are still up in the air, Shepherd said. For now, TCA will cap enrollment for each grade to preserve the mission and integrity of the campus, he continued.
