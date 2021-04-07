The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs the public’s help finding 17-year-old Logan Byron.
Logan has been missing since Sept. 16, 2020 from Abbeville, LA. He’s 5-foot-7, weighs 136 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He may still be in Abbeville or in Baton Rouge. Logan may be in need of medical attention.
If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or The Abbeville Police Department at 1-337-893-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.