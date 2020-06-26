Jason Strebeck,16, has been missing from West Baton Rouge since late Wednesday afternoon. His last known whereabouts was possibly near Erwinville, La and/or in BatonRouge, LA.
Authorities say he was last seen wearing green camo shorts, a dark blue tee-shirt and navy-blue athletic slides.
He has reddish pink hair with very short sides and longer hair on top.
If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Jason, please contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Briant Landry, or Detective Chris Conaway at 225-490-8599.
