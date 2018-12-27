A Texas man was arrested in Port Allen this morning after he was observed performing a lewd act on himself while driving with two juveniles in the car.
Louisiana State Police arrested 47-year-old James J. Toomey of Spring, TX after a motorist observed him and notified law enforcement.
Shortly after 8:00 am on Thursday, Dec. 27, Dispatchers with Louisiana State Police were notified that a motorist was following a vehicle eastbound on I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
The caller advised Dispatchers that the driver of the vehicle was performing a lewd act on himself while driving. The caller further advised that there appeared to be juveniles in the vehicle. With the assistance of Dispatchers, State Troopers located the vehicle on I-10 eastbound east of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and performed a traffic stop.
Upon stopping the vehicle, Troopers identified the driver as Toomey and learned that he was traveling with his two juvenile daughters. Based on statements and evidence provided by the concerned caller, Troopers placed Toomey under arrest for two counts each of LRS 14:81 - Indecent behavior with juveniles and LRS 14:92 - Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Toomey was transported to and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish prison. His two juvenile daughters were released to the custody of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, and arrangements were being made through DCFS to unite them with their mother.
Troopers wish to remind motorists that if they observe reckless or criminal activity while driving they are urged to dial *LSP (*577) to connect to the nearest LSP Troop.
