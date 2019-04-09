Since 1981, the second week in April has been National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The designation offers a much-deserved thanks to dispatchers who perform an often under-appreciated job in public service.
Dispatchers are the first point of contact, the true first responder to an emergency. In the past ten years, two West Baton Rouge dispatchers have received state recognition for their hard work and dedication to helping save lives.
Recently, the West Baton Rouge 9-1-1 launched the text to 9-1-1 service. During an emergency, it is best to call. However, if a call is not possible or unsafe, send a text, Assistant Homeland Security Director Anthony Summers said. When sending a text message to 9-1-1, it is imperative to include the location and type of emergency in the message field. Texts to 9-1-1 do not give the sender’s location the way a call can.
Whether calling or texting 9-1-1 it is crucial to remain calm, know where you are and never hang up the phone. These tips will assist telecommunications professionals in getting appropriate help most promptly.
Public safety telecommunicators work hard to keep the West Side safe, and this week we would like to say thanks.
