The death of a loved one, especially when unexpected, is one of the most traumatic life events the majority of people experience. But there is a group of unsung heroes who were made for helping others and answering questions in the toughest of times - West Baton Rouge’s last responders working under the leadership of Dr. Phillip Padgett, who has been the Coroner of West Baton Rouge for more than two decades.
Chief Death Investigator
Sahajda “Doc” Willis did “things here and there,” even working as a radio DJ in Jackson, Mississippi for a while before getting into the family business and becoming the parish’s Chief Death Investigator.
For him, the job is something in his blood.
His mother, Iberville native Jackie Wesley, earned degrees from the University of Southern California, the University of California at Los Angeles and Cypress College before moving herself and Willis back to her hometown in the 1990s where she became a death investigator for the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office under the renowned Dr. James Freeman.
“I learned a lot from him and my momma,” Willis said. “I’m following my momma’s footsteps.”
Collecting evidence for cause & manner
A death investigator is tasked with gathering information to help determine the manner and cause - or how and why - of a person’s death, Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin said.
Willis talks to family members and friends, examines the scene and reviews medical records as first steps to rule out foul play.
If the person’s death is determined to have been by natural causes, Willis loads the body into what has been nicknamed “The Starship Enterprise” - a white Suburban equipped with a laptop, radios, evidence collecting equipment, a printer and a gurney for transporting bodies to funeral homes.
But when an investigation isn’t as clear-cut, Willis pulls out the evidence bags in the back of the Starship Enterprise and starts asking questions.
“I’m like Inspector Gadget,” Willis said. “I want to get everything - I’m gonna catch it all.”
In 2018, a Port Allen man was found dead in his home and many of his family members told Willis they suspected it was of natural causes due to poor health until Willis spoke with the man’s brother. He told Willis the two spoke a few days earlier and had mentioned having a bad headache from being struck with a beer bottle. His brother didn’t think much of it but it was a critical piece of the puzzle for Willis. Later, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma and led to an arrest for manslaughter.
“That was a plus on our end as far as saving everything,” Willis said. “You just have to keep on talking and asking questions, getting all the evidence you can. We have to get everything until we get the facts. We’re here for the facts.”
Evidence like DNA samples are saved for years because “things can always come up years later” Willis said while stirring creamer in his coffee and nodding to the cabinet full of such evidence in the hallway. Dr. Michael Cramer is responsible for collecting samples as he conducts an autopsy for further study.
There’s no ignoring the grief-stricken friends and family who are often at the scene and Willis doesn’t even try - he does the opposite, giving everyone his personal cellphone number and often going above and beyond to offer comfort.
“Some people just can’t take it, they need somebody to talk to and I don’t mind talking and being there for them,” Willis said.
Dealing with death daily
Whether someone is murdered in their home, killed in an automobile accident or dies peacefully in their sleep, a death investigator is called to the scene. In West Baton Rouge, so is the Coroner’s Office Chaplain Pastor Frank Collins, III.
Collins is the first chaplain ever assigned to the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office and likely the only chaplain assisting a coroner’s office in the state.
Like Willis, Collins considers volunteering for the coroner’s office his calling - dealing with death, trauma and grief is just part of the job. Neither of the men can fully explain how they cope with it day in and day out - they just do.
“It’s always been my passion, reaching out to people in their time of hurt,” Collins said. “I was called for this from a child because I go there and do what I have to do but when I come home I’m fine and I’ve always been like that, even as a child,” Collins said.
Willis has seen several potential death investigators come and go. The sights, smells and grief-stricken families have proven to be too much for many to handle.
“This job - it’s not for everybody,” Willis said. “But the older I get the more I get used to it.”
Coroner’s Office vs. coronavirus
Now, Willis is getting used to wearing even more personal protective equipment (PPE) to scenes.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a unique situation for death investigators because if someone dies of COVID-19 anywhere but the hospital, the Coroner’s Office is responsible for handling their body and there’s often no way to know upon arrival whether they have tested positive for the disease or even been tested at all. When someone dies of COVID-19 at a hospital, the hospital transports them directly to the funeral home, which is one way the spread of coronavirus is being mitigated.
“We do what we have to do and always wear protective gear anyway,” Willis said.
When responding to a call he puts on his usual gear, and now he adds a couple of other layers - a blue gown and a medical-grade face mask. When he talks to family and friends of the deceased, he talks through a mask, stands further away and doesn’t offer the handshake or hug he once would have.
It’s not a job he got into because of the money, he said laughing, and it isn’t one that’s easy to fall in love with, he admitted. After 12 years working with the Iberville Coroner’s Office and now has six years now under his belt in West Baton Rouge, he’s sure this is the job he was called to do.
“I love it to death now,” he said.
