In recent weeks, the statue of Port Allen’s namesake, Henry Watkins Allen, which sits in Heroes Plaza across from the West Baton Rouge Courthouse, has been thrust to the center stage of a much larger conversation on race, justice and equality. On Sunday, June 28, locals marched through the city’s busiest intersection to call for the relocation of the statue to the West Baton Rouge Museum. When organizers of the march arrived at Heroes Plaza, they called Allen a coward, traitor and racist. Some community members have defended the statue and its placement, citing Allen’s military and political service as well as his ties to West Baton Rouge.
To some, the statue preserves a past that can not, and should not, be erased by placing a maker of such history in plain view of all citizens. To others, it puts on a pedestal the offensive notion that Black Americans are less than, and sits far too close to the parish’s house of justice.
This article explores three questions to avoid opinions claimed in haste.
Who was Henry Watkins Allen?
Allen was born in Virginia in 1822 to a father of Scottish descent and a mother of Welch descent. He attended college, but following his mother’s death, he ran away, showing up in Grand Gulf, Mississippi with little more than the clothes on his back and an educated mind.
He quickly found work as an educator and lawyer. During that time, he served in the Texas Revolution and fought against Mexico as a private who rose to captain’s rank.
After returning in 1844, he married Salome Crane, the daughter of a large slaveholding planter, who gifted the couple a plantation with approximately 60 enslaved people. In the years following, he would become a Brigadier General, the highest ranking in the Confederate military and Louisiana’s last Confederate governor.
In 1846, he was elected to Mississippi’s House of Representatives as a member of the Know-Nothing Party, a far-right nativist party known to be an anti-Catholic, anti-immigration and xenophobic movement born from a secret society. While in office, he returned to Harvard Law School to finish his education.
To summarize, he was a proponent of slavery and staunch supporter of the Confederacy, according to former WBR Museum Director Julie Rose. She conducted extensive research on Allen and those enslaved at Allendale for exhibits preserving his and their stories.
Allen was a man of men in his day, known as a duelist that never shied away from battle. By age 40, he was battle-ravaged - lame in both legs from an injury at the Battle of Baton Rouge with a scar across his face from being shot through the cheek during the Battle of Shiloh. The story is heroically recounted by members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans because after being shot through the face, Allen stuffed cotton into the wound, never falling from his horse, and continued in the pursuit of battle, WBR Museum Director Angelique Bergeron recalled.
He rose to the ranks of Major General of the Louisiana Militia then became Brigadier General of the Confederate States Army just one year before running for governor.
During his short time as governor, he secured laws that prevented illegal impressment by Confederate agents, distributed medicine to the needy and provided disabled soldiers with $11 per month. He also established new hospitals and a system of state stores and factories to convert work to civilian production after the war.
He held the governor’s position for about 18 months, from January 1864 to the collapse of the Confederacy around June of 1865. He was declared an outlaw of the country and fled to Mexico, where he died in exile.
“He was a complicated man - Here is someone who never remarried, had a lot of assets. He was a proponent of slavery, he was ambitious and he was a Confederate,” Rose recalled of her research.
What are his ties to West Baton Rouge?
“He didn’t spend a lot of time in West Baton Rouge, he just owned land here for less than a decade,” Bergeron said. “It’s not a very strong West Baton Rouge story.”
Following his wife’s death in 1851, Allen lucked into owning one of the most profitable sugarcane plantations in West Baton Rouge, which came to be known as the Allendale. He befriended Colonel John Tilman Nolan, owner of the Westover Plantation, by happenstance. Col. Nolan was approaching death, and with no children to leave his vast plantation operation to, he gave a portion to his nephew William Nolan and sold the remainder of the property and 125 enslaved people to Allen for $300,000 in 1852. Three years later, Nolan’s nephew and Allen dissolved their partnership, splitting into the Westover Plantation and Allendale Plantation.
While Allendale served as his primary residence, he was rarely there. Allen was an absent planter, leaving daily operations to overseers while he traveled to Paris, Boston, Virginia, Havana and spent a lot of time right across the Mississippi River as a Louisiana legislator following a failed run at a Senate seat. He wrote about his travels, sending letters back to the local newspaper and publishing “Travels of a Sugar Planter.”
Overseers were free white men who were hired for a year or two to live on the plantation and control enslaved people with force. The overseers enlisted the help of the driver. One known driver was Stephen Jackson. As the driver, Jackson was responsible for managing field workers and laborers, reporting to the overseer, giving work to other slaves cultivating sugar and cotton, mending levees and fences. He was likely also tasked with punishing his fellow enslaved people.
“A field hand working on a sugar plantation is one of the hottest, hardest, labor-intensive jobs,” Bergeron said. “Sugar and cotton, which is what they grew around here, were very difficult crops... You’d have to cut by hand with a cane knife - you’d have to whack at the bottom of the cane stalk then you’d drag that hook on the top of the cane knife up to cut the leaves off, stack them in piles and load them on the cart. None of this was mechanized. It was back-breaking labor.”
Many of the people enslaved at Allendale were first and second-generation Africans and African Americans who remembered their African origins, Islamic religious traditions, West African language customs, family-naming customs, farming techniques as well as cooking and craft skills. Some enslaved people at Allendale were brought to the New Orleans slave market on the brig Orleans, which has a long history of transporting enslaved people from Virginia to New Orleans.
The Union Army used Allendale as a headquarters from August 1862 through April 1863, leaving many of the buildings burned and destroyed. At that time, most of the enslaved population left Allendale. Still, Lavinia Trahan stayed awaiting the return of her husband, Valery Trahan, an enslaved man who served as Allen’s personal servant and assistant, even after he was freed. The two fought in the Battle at Shiloh and Battle of Baton Rouge, during both Allen was severely wounded. The Battle of Baton Rouge left Allen without the use of his legs - he would never walk without using a cane and peg leg again. Today, his peg leg is on display in the Confederate Memorial Hall Museum in New Orleans.
Seeing the inevitable demise of slavery, Allen freed Trahan, and he was immediately hired as a valet working close to Allen in the statehouse in Opelousas, which later moved to Shreveport.
When the Confederacy fell, Valery Trahan helped Allen flee from Shreveport to the Mexican-American border to avoid being tried for treason. Shortly after arriving, Allen died an exile in Mexico City, likely from a stomach disease.
Valery Trahan returned to Allendale, where he began a family with his wife. They had two sons - Valery, Jr. and Allen.
The Trahan’s descendants still live in and around West Baton Rouge today. A list of people enslaved at Allendale is posted in Cabin One at the West Baton Rouge Museum.
“It was oppressive. It was immoral. It was slavery,” Rose said. “Yet these people had been through so much together. They had been through battle together and very hard times together. Is it a survival instinct [for him to stay with Allen]? I don’t know, but it’s complicated.”
What does the statue of him represent?
In the early 1960s, Ethel Claiborne “Puffy” Dameron, who led the effort to establish the West Baton Rouge Library and Museum, began a committee to decide how the parish would commemorate the centennial of the Civil War. The committee decided on a statue of the parish’s capital city namesake. With the help of a $15,000 grant from the state under Gov. Jimmie Davis, they commissioned renowned sculptor Angela Gregory to create the original, one-of-a-kind statue.
“This statue, more so than other Confederate monuments, has a lot more to say. It’s not mass-produced, it’s an Angela Gregory,” Bergeron said. “... There’s something to be said for her artistic representation of him as seated and pensive.”
Dameron, on behalf of the committee, had extensive communication regarding the statue with Gregory. Everything from his position to the writing on the base was up for discussion. Even the date of completion was up for debate. Gregory had until December to finish the work.
“But Puffy was always pushing for more,” Bergeron said.
Dameron pushed for an April completion date to commemorate Allen’s birth and death dates, which were both that month. The two settled on June 3, 1962 - Confederate Memorial Day.
“Angela Gregory was so careful with her research, and she wanted to make sure every stitch or button on a military jacket was appropriate to what he would have worn,” Bergeron said. “There’s so much detail that the sculptor goes into in her work.”
The granite covered in bronze statue is four inches larger than life-size and features Allen seated, in deep thought and holding a sword. Gregory chose to show the 44-year-old Allen seated because he never stood without assistance after the Battle of Baton Rouge. Gregory thought he should hold his cane, but she and Dameron decided on a sword instead.
Most Confederate statues are of tall, proud generals. Yet, Allen is immortalized in bronze as pensive and ravaged by war.
“Angela, as a female stone cutter, had a different take on this… It was finally a woman’s voice, and she said, ‘let me show you my idea of a Confederate monument,’” Bergeron said.
The state, which was the financial backer of the statue, insisted Gregory remove the original inscription of “(exile)” after Allen’s birth and death dates on the base. She obliged, but when it came time to decide on the quote for the back, she held fast.
The state wanted Gregory to include the one quote from “Travels of a Sugar Planter” where Allen mentions his land in West Baton Rouge, but she argued he spent so little time there it would not be an accurate representation. In essence, he was quoted saying he would not trade land in Rome for his plantation in West Baton Rouge.
“He was just bragging about how fertile the soil is,” Bergeron said.
Gregory instead chose to inscribe another quote of his followed by his signature on the base of his statue:
“If possible, forget the past, look forward to the future.”
On Thursday, July 9, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council will vote on the statue’s future and decide whether to relocate it to the West Baton Rouge Museum or keep it in Heroes Plaza across from the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse. If relocated, the statue will need extensive rehabilitation before going on display, according to Bergeron.
No matter where it is placed, if moved to the museum, it will be the focal point, Bergeron said. Bergeron will address the council in support of relocating the statue. She will stand alongside Shelton Berry, a Port Allen native whose ancestors were enslaved people of the Allendale plantation who leads the movement calling for the statue’s relocation.
“The statue does not preserve history,” Bergeron said. “It puts ideals on a monument. Books and museums preserve history. For people of West Baton Rouge, the West Baton Rouge Museum is free. Come to us and we will tell you all of the stories.”
Editor’s Note:
For the sake of brevity, sources for each piece of information were not attributed in the article, but I would like to note my sources and encourage you to explore each of them yourself as 2,000 words may seem vast in print but barely scratch the surface of this story and West Baton Rouge’s rich history. For this article, I conducted research using: A South Louisiana Sugar Plantation Story exhibit by the West Baton Rouge Museum, “Recollections of Henry Watkins Allen, brigadier-general Confederate States army, ex-governor of Louisiana” a biography published in 1866 by Sarah Anne Dorsey (please note Dorsey was a friend and potentially an admirer of Allen) and “Louisiana Sugar Plantations During the Civil War” by Charles P. Roland published in 1957 by the Louisiana State University Press.
Thank you to West Baton Rouge Museum Director Angelique Bergeron and former West Baton Rouge Museum Director Julie Rose for sharing the findings of your extensive research on Allen and the enslaved people of Allendale. Treat yourself and family to a day at the West Baton Rouge Museum for additional information.
