A sweet treat has opened up on the West Side. Sundaes Spray Tanning is celebrating its grand opening all month long.
Keysha Joosten, a spray tanning professional since 2014 and West Baton Rouge native Hailee Barlow Adams have teamed up to bring a healthy glow and a confidence boost to the West Side.
For both women, the business is more than spray tanning.
"Women don't always realize how much they're worth - and I want to change that," Joosten said.
The Sundaes' team prides themselves on taking dread out of the experience with quick-drying formulas, heated spraying machines and a dedication to pampering every client. Their services don't stop at spray tans. They also offerprofessional teeth whitening services and retail.
Joosten began her spray tanning career in 2014 as Southern Glow in Austin, TX. After moving to Louisiana, she grew her clientele across the Greater Baton Rouge Region. Some people have traveled as far as two hours for her tanning services.
She took a leap of faith and moved to West Baton Rouge, an experience that has been "rewarding in every way" for her and her three children.
Sundaes is the cherry on top - both for Joosten and Adams and their clients.
The shop opened August 5, after a delay due to COVID-19, and is celebrating with specials the entire month of October. The grand opening month will end with a Trunk or Treat event for the community, featuring a trunk decorating contest, free food and prizes from local businesses.
For those interested in participating in the Sundaes Trunk or Treat, visit their Facebook page for more information.
