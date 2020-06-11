The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who has stolen cases of beer from several area convenience stores.
On at least five separate occasions, he has walked into several local convenience stores during the night and stolen 3-5 cases of beer. He has recently been seen driving a later model four door grey/silver Honda Civic or Accord with damage to the driver side rear panel and bumper.
He is generally accompanied by one or two other black male subjects.
Do you know him?
Anyone with information regarding the identity is urged to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (225) 382-5200 message their Facebook page.
