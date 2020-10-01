The 25th anniversary of SugarFest, West Baton Rouge Museum’s annual sweet celebration of the sugarcane harvest, will be shared online this year. The museum will uniquely celebrate its silver anniversary by virtually showcasing the old fashioned Sweets Contest. The tradition of the sweets contest will be included in a two day Facebook event to be held the first weekend in October along with interviews, performances, and demonstrations with Louisiana folk artists, musicians, and sugar industry professionals.
This year, there is no cooking or baking required. As a sweet treat, Louisiana Chef John Folse of Chef John Folse & Company will review submitted entries and select winning recipes. Then, as icing on the cake, Susan Ford, Publisher & Editorial Director of Louisiana Kitchen & Culture magazine will publish these recipes in the November/December Holiday edition. As always, the grand prize winner will be awarded the highly sought after sugar shell.
Sugar Fest was voted one of the Top 20 events in the Southeast. It includes living history demonstrations, food and mule-driven grinding, music, a cake walk and other activities related to Sugar Plantation Life as it was years ago.
Join in on the SugarFest fun Oct. 3 - 4 on the West Baton Rouge Museum Facebook page.
