West Baton Rouge Parish will formally dedicate Carroll Bourgeois Road at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 2.
The new road connects Sid Richardson Road in Addis to Hwy. 1148 near the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parish line.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. The parish asks those attending to access the road from Sid Richardson Road. A tent will mark the location of the ceremony.
