This weekend is the 17th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The biannual event, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Department of Justice, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Take Back Day is an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at thousands of collection sites around the country, including law
enforcements agencies in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Last October Americans turned in 457 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 6,000 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 11 million pounds—more than 5,400 tons—of pills. The disposal service is free and anonymous, no
questions asked. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose.
Some painkiller abusers move on to heroin. Four out of five new heroin users started with painkillers.
Flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards. This initiative addresses the public safety and public health issues that surround medications languishing in home cabinets, becoming highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
Here's a list of locations accepting expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
ASCENSION PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE
828 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales, LA 70737
BAKER POLICE DEPARTMENT
1320 Alabama St, Baker, LA 70714
BATON ROUGE POLICE DEPARTMENT
9000 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE
EBRSO Traffic Office, 9313 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
PLAQUEMINE POLICE DEPARTMENT
23540 Railroad Ave, Plaquemine, LA 70764
ST HELENA SHERIFF’S OFFICE
53 N. 2nd Street Greensburg, LA 70441
WALKER POLICE DEPARTMENT
828 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales, LA 70737
FRED'S PHARMACY
7130 US-61, St Francisville, LA 70775
