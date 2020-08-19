The NAACP and Justice for Fatrell Organization will host a voter registration drive Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 865 N. Alexander Avenue in Port Allen next to Ray's Barber Shop.
