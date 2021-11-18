An amendment that will lower the maximum allowed rate of income taxes and allow the provision of a deduction for federal income taxes was the only of four proposals voters statewide approved Saturday, while West Baton Rouge Parish nixed all four amid a meager voter turnout.
A total of 2,068 registered voters – 11.7 percent – cast ballots in WBR, while the statewide turnout totaled just under 14 percent.
AMENDMENT 1
Perhaps the most controversial on the ballot, drew opposition from many parish officials across Louisiana who believed it would slow down dispersal of tax revenue to parish and local government
Voters locally and statewide gave a thumbs down to Amendment 1, that would have authorized a streamlined electronic filing, remittance and collection of sales and use taxes.
In WBR 1,191 voters (58 percent) nixed the proposal and 877 approved. The margin was tighter statewide, with 214,432 (52 percent) in favor of the plan and 199,291 (48 percent) against.
AMENDMENT 2
Statewide voters approved Amendment 2 that would allow the providing of a deduction for federal taxes, but WBR voters rejected the plan. The measure passed statewide with 223,369 in favor and 189,973, while 1,077 parish voters (56 percent) opposed it and 988 approved.
AMENDMENT 3
The proposal that would allow certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes failed both locally and statewide. A total of 237,605 voters (58 percent) nixed the plan statewide and 172,545 (42 percent) opposed.
The proposition had no impact on the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District.
In WBR, 1,380 voters (67 percent) rejected the measure and 674 approved it.
AMENDMENT 4
An overwhelming majority rejected the amendment that would have increased the amount of allowed to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected.
A total of 294,375 voters (72 percent) opposed it and 112,390 (28 percent) approved.
A similar margin prevailed in WBR, where 1,593 voters (77 percent) opposed the amendment proposition and 464 approved.
