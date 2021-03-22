Three cars collided at East Saint Francis Street and LA Highway 1 late afternoon Saturday, March 20 in Brusly. Three people went to the hospital following the accident.
Lt. Brett Portier, a detective with the Brusly Police Department, said a Honda Odyssey minivan carrying four boys and an adult male driver was traveling south on Highway 1. As the van took a left turn onto East Saint Francis Street, it was hit by a midsize Ford SUV on the van’s right side.
The force of that collision forced the van into a spin, which caused it to hit a different stopped SUV.
It was reported the driver and two of the boys in the van went to the hospital after the accident. No other information was available at press time, but Portier said the intersection has a history of car accidents as drivers try to beat fast traffic by crossing on a green light instead of waiting for the green arrow light.
The incident is under investigation at this time.
