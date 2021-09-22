BATON ROUGE –Three more temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers are up and running in Louisiana parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, bringing the total number to 14.

There, survivors may apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and have their questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters. These new centers are located at:

St. Charles Parish

River Parishes Community College

United Way of St. Charles Campus

13145 Hwy 90

Boutte, LA 70039

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary AARP Chapter

Senior Center

4014 Chennault Street

Morgan City, LA 70380

St. James Parish

Convent Senior Center

5775 Hwy 44

Convent, LA 70723

Hours and other details – Check the FEMA App or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for all future updates. All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

