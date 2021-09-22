BATON ROUGE –Three more temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers are up and running in Louisiana parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, bringing the total number to 14.
There, survivors may apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and have their questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters. These new centers are located at:
St. Charles Parish
River Parishes Community College
United Way of St. Charles Campus
13145 Hwy 90
Boutte, LA 70039
St. Mary Parish
St. Mary AARP Chapter
Senior Center
4014 Chennault Street
Morgan City, LA 70380
St. James Parish
Convent Senior Center
5775 Hwy 44
Convent, LA 70723
Hours and other details – Check the FEMA App or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for all future updates. All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.