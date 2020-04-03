Sheriff Mikes Cazes said three deputies are now self-quarantining during a video address by parish officials and law enforcement leaders Friday.
The Director of 9-1-1 and Homeland Security Anthony "Deano" Moran, Fire Chief Tim Crockett, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown and Captain Jason Langlois of the Addis Police Department, urged residents to obey social distancing guidelines.
Sheriff Cazes took to the podium to remind residents they should not gather in groups of 10 or more.
"We don't have to go to a church service to ask for forgiveness," he said. "You can ask for forgiveness from the great almighty God by sitting there and talking to Him."
The Port Allen Police Department will enforce the no-gatherings order, Chief Brown said.
He also suggested that businesses place tape on the ground to show people where to stand to remain six feet away from others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.