Calvin Howard McClinton, Sr.
A native of Deridder, McClinton is currently a resident of Port Allen, and has resided there since 1966. He’s a graduate of George Washington High School and Southern University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. Upon graduation from Southern University, he was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army through the ROTC program. He was united in marriage to Elaine White McClinton in June 1966. They were blessed to have two children, Calvin II and Amy Lynn. McClinton graduated from the Artillery and Missile School in Fort Still, Oklahoma in 1967. His first active-duty station was in the 5th Mech Division in Fort Carson, Colorado. Upon completion of that tour, he was deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Field Force as a combat forward observer. After returning to the U.S., McClinton was sent to Fort Hood, Texas where he commanded a 155 mm battery. Prior to discharge, he rose to the rank of captain. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1970 and returned to Port Allen. Honors received include a Bronze Star with V Device, National Defense Medal, Veteran Service with Silver Star and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He is a am a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Port Allen, LA.
Harold C. Hill, Jr. “Coley”
Son of Harold Hill, Sr. & Mary G. Hill, “Coley” was born March 27, 1926, and is a native of Plaquemine. Hill enlisted in the U.S. Navy January 18, 1944. He seved on the NTS & Fleet SerSch, NRB in San Diego. He served on the USS Windham Bay as a Fire Controlman Third Class. His awards include the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (3 Stars) and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged April 26, 1946. Coley was married to late Evelyn T. Hill.
Henry Russell Eidson, Jr.
was born in Winona, Mississippi, raised in Denham Springs, resided in Brusly until his death on November 21, 2011, at the age of 60. He was a 1970 graduate of Denham Springs High. At the age of 19, he began Basic Training at Fort Polk before his tour in Vietnam serving with the Army, 1st Cavalry Infantry Division April 1971 through April 1972. Shortly thereafter Henry married his sweetheart Debra Marchal (Mitchell) Eidson. They have two children, Nikki Eidson Tanner, husband Blake; Ryan Eidson, wife Amber Warren Eidson along with five grandchildren Kai, Kullen and Kamden Tanner and Harper and Holland Eidson. Henry retired from B.F. Goodrich and the U. S. Postal Service. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Brusly. The many organizations, Past Commander and member of American Legion Post 160, member Westside Honor Guard, member Veterans of Foreign Wars, Past President and member In-Country Vietnam Veterans Association No. 488, Lions Club of Brusly. Eidson was a carpenter by trade building only to list a few: toy chest, bassinet, He was instrumental in building the container at the American Legion Hall in Port Allen for the disposal of the flag. He enjoyed working in his shop, keeping his yard meticulous. Most of all, Henry loved vacationing in the Smoky Mountains, cruising Hawaii, visiting California, Nevada, Newfoundland, Boston and Florida.
