Councilwoman At Large-elect Clerice “Clo” Lacy, her husband Darryl Carter and their daughter L’Bella Carter dropped off items for gift boxes for people incarcerated at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Friday, Dec. 18. The family held a donation drive in partnership with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library to donate an estimated 50 boxes.
'Tis the season: Dozens of holiday gift boxes donated to people incarcerated at WBR Parish Detention Center
