Councilwoman At Large-elect Clerice “Clo” Lacy, her husband Darryl Carter and their daughter L’Bella Carter dropped off items for gift boxes for people incarcerated at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Friday, Dec. 18. The family held a donation drive in partnership with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library to donate an estimated 50 boxes. 

