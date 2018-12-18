This year, West Baton Rouge’s unique Reflections of the Season tradition returns for a shorter run, though just as fun-packed.
The opening delayed two weeks and personalized Company/Corporate Christmas Parties are newly offered.
Open to the public from December 14th - 16th & December 20th - 23rd, from 5:30 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. are jolly festivities that include the beloved chromatic dancing light display, ice fishing, snow patch, Mack’s carnival rides, crafters and vendors, santa pictures, kids craft night and merrily decorated rooms.
The price of admission is $5 per car and passenger vans or buses $1 per person. There is no parking available on the grounds of the WBR Conference Center during this event, however, a free shuttle service is provided at the Louis Mouch multi-purpose arena’s parking lot located at 152 Turner Road.
The West Baton Rouge Conference Center’s seven-acre grounds make the the perfect dazzling wonderland for families whom may chose to view the lights by the comfort of their vehicle, an intimate walk or by a traditional horse-drawn wagon by Pegasus Carriage Company. A horse-drawn wagon ride is $5.00 per person.
Each light display is sponsored by local agencies totaling 15, including activities such as the ice fishing sponsored by Spillway Sportsman.
Leave a note for Santa and on Friday and Saturday nights only and meet him inside the conference center where pictures may be taken with him. Visit the talking reindeer and walk through the themed rooms. The fun doesn't stop there—enjoy carnival rides and concessions or buy one-of-a-kind gifts from crafters and vendors inside, like a new fishing pole.
Dec.15th Ice Fishing and Dec. 22nd Snow Night are $5.00 per person.
