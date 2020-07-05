Toddler drowns on July 4 Jul 5, 2020 Jul 5, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A three-year-old drowned at a residence in an above-ground pool on Saturday, July 4, according to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. Details are limited. This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News BREAKING: One dead in shooting on Rev. Manual Toddler drowns on July 4 City Council Coverage: Sewer fixes, stance on statue on next week's agenda Port Allen Police Department launches commendation report program What happened to Audrey Moate? Port Allen native promoted to Army Major Financial Focus: Work to achieve your financial independence Joha's Table: My first Fourth of July Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrowd marches through Port Allen to call for removal of Henry Watkins Allen statue, leaders announce plan to recall Sheriff Mike CazesWhat will school look like in the fall?Carolyn Lorio, founder of River Road Child Care turns 92Sheriff Mike Cazes sworn in for fifth termTeen missing from West Baton RougeWBR Library closes after some staff test positive for COVID-19Toddler drowns on July 4What happened to Audrey Moate?Port Allen Police Department launches commendation report programPort Allen native promoted to Army Major Images Videos CommentedCrowd marches through Port Allen to call for removal of Henry Watkins Allen statue, leaders announce plan to recall Sheriff Mike Cazes (2)Port Allen Police Chief creates Citizen Advisory Board (2)Student Spotlight: Jaylen Tate (1) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jul 6 Brusly Town Council meeting Mon, Jul 6, 2020 Jul 7 West Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile stop Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 7 West Baton Rouge Parish Library bookmobile stop Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 7 West Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 7 COINS computer classes Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 8 COINS computer classes Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Jul 8 Port Allen City Council meeting Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Jul 9 Food Bank Distribution Thu, Jul 9, 2020 Jul 9 Jack's Running Club Thu, Jul 9, 2020 Jul 9 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, Jul 9, 2020 Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
