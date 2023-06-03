A 3-year-old child died in an ATV crash late Friday night, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the crash occurred in the area of Rougon Road and US Hwy 190. The accident involved an ATV operated by juveniles when it overturned.
The 3-year-old girl was transported to the hospital but did not survive.
No other injuries were reported. It is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.